PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was detained in connection to a reported shooting near a southeast Portland high school Friday night.
Franklin High School in the 5400 block of Southeast Woodard Street was placed in lockdown as a precaution until the scene was secure, according to Portland police.
The bureau says the school was hosting a basketball game at the time of the incident.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area just after 9 p.m.
Later, someone reported that a vehicle had possibly crashed into a fence at the school.
Officers located evidence of gunfire and detained one person who they believe was involved in the shooting. No gunshot victims were located in the area or at area hospitals.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Response Team is investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
