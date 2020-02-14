PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a deadly crash in southeast Portland on Friday involving a utility truck pulling into a convenience store parking lot.
The crash occurred near Southeast 17th Avenue and Southeast Tacoma Street just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators initially said a person was lying on the sidewalk and was hit by the truck.
Later, investigators said they could not determine the exact position of the victim. Police said the driver of the truck was pulling into a parking lot when the victim was hit.
The crash temporarily blocked traffic on Southeast 17th Avenue between Southeast Tacoma Street and Southeast Nehalem Street. Roads reopened by Saturday morning.
Police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene after the crash and the driver did not show any signs of impairment. There have been no arrests.
The Major Crash Team assumed the investigation.
There is a large police presence around the 7-Eleven at Tacoma and 17th in SE Portland. Fire officials say someone has died. This block of 17th is closed. I’m working to get more info. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/BuvrXB15Dj— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) February 15, 2020
FOX 12 spoke with friends of the person who was killed. They said he was a homeless man who frequently slept in the area and always managed to have a positive attitude.
"Nice guy, real quiet, just kind of holding a sign for something to eat, here or New Seasons, he's homeless," one of the friends said. "Kinda sucks. It's shocking to hear that it was him. He's lying there right there where he sits every day."
Other people in the area have said it's a common area for some homeless people to hang out.
