PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in downtown Portland early Sunday.
According to Portland police, officers were patrolling the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street when they heard gunshots. They engaged a person and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Police said the person involved in the shooting has died at the hospital.
In a news release, police said that “officers only engaged one person after that person had been involved in a shooting where two other persons were shot and injured.”
No officers were hurt.
Officers said they recovered a firearm from the scene. The area between Southwest 2nd Avenue to Southwest 4th Avenue from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington Street has been closed while investigators process the scene. It’s unknown when that area will be reopened.
About 3 or 4 blocks of downtown near 4th Ave and Harvey Milk still blocked off for officer involved shooting investigation. It happened around 4 this morning. About a dozen people protesting. Still waiting for more info from police @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Vs55Jrb0b0— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 30, 2018
Dozens of people gathered at the scene Sunday afternoon to protest, with many saying they know the person who died and are upset by this officer-involved shooting.
Protestors now chanting near 4th and Oak after someone died in an officer-involved shooting this morning. The area is still blocked off. Portland Police tell us officers were responding to a shooting when the officer-involved shooting happened @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/meu88TuJjB— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 30, 2018
They laid flowers and wrote the victim’s name in chalk on the road. Earlier, they chanted, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
People have now laid flowers on 4th and Oak near where the officer involved shooting happened this morning @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vlZA7Nqxo2— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 30, 2018
A spokesperson for the crowd said they just want more information.
“Being able to connect with people that witnessed this and being able to get those statements to lawyers is going to help us get the answers we need,” said activist Teressa Raiford.
Police said the identity of the person and the officers involved will be released at a later time.
They said there is not believed to be a danger to the community.
The involved officers will remain on paid administrative leave until completion of the investigation and grand jury, per policy.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or at Darren.Posey@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
