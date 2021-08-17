PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after one person died following a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood Tuesday morning.
At about 7:50 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5. Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who had been shot. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to area hospital where they later died, according to police.
Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time. Homicide detectives will be leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Stephen Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating two unrelated shootings that occurred early Tuesday morning.
The first shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. when a man walked into Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and reported he had been shot. The victim reported that the shooting happened on the Columbia River near the Oregon Slough Railroad Bridge.
The second shooting was reported just after 4:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said a man walked into Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver and reported he had been shot in the hand. The victim reported the shooting occurred on Government Island.
Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigations are ongoing, and no additional information has been released by the sheriff's office at this time.
