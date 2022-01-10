PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person who was seriously injured in a crash in southeast Portland early Sunday morning has died at an area hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue, just south of Southeast Foster Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found two damaged vehicles at Southeast Ellis Street.
Police said one person was pinned in a vehicle and was extricated by Portland Fire & Rescue personnel. In total, three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.
According to police, one of the victim's conditions began to deteriorate. On Monday morning, police reported the person had died from their injuries sustained in the crash. The name of the person who died has not yet been released.
The Major Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation, and no additional details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-7187, or call 503-823-2103.