PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person died after suffering severe burns in a makeshift shelter under an overpass in north Portland on Tuesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene near North Vancouver Avenue and Columbia Boulevard at 7 a.m.
Firefighters said a “shelter structure” under the overpass was on fire when they arrived. A 27-year-old had exited the shelter, but the victim suffered severe, third-degree burns over their entire body.
The victim was given advanced life support measures and taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead at around 11 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Investigators believe the fire may have started by an improvised, propane-fed heating device that ignited materials used to insulate the space from cold temperatures.
No further details were released about the person who died.
