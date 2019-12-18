MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver died in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Wednesday evening.
Marion County Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Portland Road NE and Topaz Street NE around 5:59 p.m.
Crews units found two vehicles involved with heavy impact and significant damage.
One driver was trapped in their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second driver was not trapped and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital, according to crews.
Highway 99 (Portland Road NE) remains closed while law enforcement investigates the accident. Traffic is being diverted on Highway 99 at Waconda Road NE and Brooklake Road NE. Traffic is heavy and we ask that you avoid the area if possible.
Crews said the accident is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.