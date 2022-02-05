MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – One person died in a house fire in Marion County early Saturday morning, according to Marion County Fire District 1.

The fire district said at about 12:45 a.m., it responded with the Salem Fire Department and the Keizer Fire Department to 38th Avenue Northeast and Blossom Drive Northeast. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded first and reported the home fully involved in fire.

One of the nine people living in the home was missing. The fire district said heavy fire conditions prevented a search and rescue attempt. After the fire was brought under control, the victim was found dead inside. The fire district has not released the name of the victim.

The fire district said the cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unclear if there were working smoke detectors in the home.