ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A person fell over an embankment in St. Helens, became entangled in blackberry bushes and ended up dangling about 20 feet off the ground, according to firefighters.
The Scappoose Fire District says the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night off North River Road near the Grey Cliffs Waterfront Park.
Scappoose and St. Helens rope rescue teams responded and were able to rescue that person in a little over an hour.
The person was taken to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of his or her injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.