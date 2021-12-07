Person found dead after officers respond to shots fired call in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Madison South neighborhood that occurred Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. No suspect information has been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.