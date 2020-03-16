VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a person was found dead at a Vancouver-area apartment complex.
Deputies responded to the Teal Pointe Apartments on the 10400 block of Northeast 9th Avenue at 1:48 a.m. Monday.
The case was initially reported as a possible suicide. After further investigation, the case was determined to be a homicide, according to deputies.
Korbin Andrew Bourn, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bourn was booked into the Clark County Jail.
The name of the victim has not been released and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has not released any other details about the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
