LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A person was found dead in the fire zone of the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County.
Firefighters were in the area of Goodpasture Road in the town of Vida on Friday when they discovered the person dead in a home.
First responders are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the person who died, “which may take some time,” according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
After the person is identified, deputies will work to notify the next of kin before the person’s name is released to the public.
The cause and manner of death are pending. No further details were released.
Vida and Goodpasture Road are under a Level 3 evacuation order.
The Holiday Farm Fire has burned more than 156,000 acres. It started Sept. 7 along Highway 126 west of the McKenzie Bridge.
Incident commanders said Friday the fire is 0% contained. There are 17,732 structures threatened by the fire.
Many communities in Lane County and Linn County are under evacuation orders at some level.
