PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was found dead inside a home in northeast Portland after barricading themselves inside when agents showed up to serve a search warrant, according to FBI-Oregon.

The FBI says agents conducted the search warrant, as part of a federal child exploitation investigation, Thursday morning in the 6100 block of Northeast 14th Avenue. A person at the home barricaded themselves inside.

Following a brief standoff, members from the Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) found the person, who has not yet been identified, dead in the home. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to the FBI, law enforcement did not use force during this incident.

Due to concerns about possible hazardous substances inside the home, the FBI says a hazardous materials team responded and is continuing to investigate. Traffic in the area may be delayed due to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI was assisted by the Portland Police Bureau SERT, Crisis Negotiation Team, Explosives Disposal Unit, and patrol officers from North Precinct during this response.