1 person hospitalized after crash involving multiple vehicles near Cedar Hills Crossing

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – One person was transported to the hospital after a crash in Beaverton on Thursday evening, according to firefighters.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and occurred on Cedar Hills Boulevard south of Southwest Jenkins Road, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.
Firefighters pulled one person from a rolled vehicle. All other people involved in the crash were able to self-extricate, according to fire officials.
The person pulled from the vehicle suffered non-serious injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, TVF&R says.
The northbound lanes of Cedar Hills Boulevard were closed while law enforcement was on scene. Beaverton police are investigating.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
