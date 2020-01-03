RAINIER, OR (KPTV) – One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 30 in Rainier, Columbia River Fire & Rescue says.
Two people were inside the car Friday when it crashed 18 feet over an embankment, coming to a rest about 50 feet off the highway near Jones Road, according to firefighters.
First responders attended to the occupants before one was transported to an area hospital. Crews then cleared the road and prevented hazardous debris from entering a nearby wetland area.
Fire officials did not say what might have caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.