LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – One person was hospitalized after a home caught fire in Lebanon early Wednesday morning.
Crews rushed to the 1300 block of South 2nd Street just after 6 a.m., according to the Lebanon Fire District.
Damage was limited to the one house, which was under construction, according to fire officials. Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
