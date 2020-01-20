GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a mobile home caught fire in Gresham.
At around 5:44 a.m., firefighters responded to the 17000 block of Southeast Stark Street on the report of a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found one mobile home fully involved. The fire was extending to two other mobile homes.
Officials said one person was located outside and taken to Emanuel Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The mobile home where the fire started is considered a total loss, according to officials. Two other mobile homes received significant damage, while a fourth received some heat damage.
Southeast Stark was closed between Southeast 162nd and Southeast 172nd due to the fire response.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
the fire was started from a heat light for a lizzard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.