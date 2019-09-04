Person hospitalized after stabbing in NW Portland; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was stabbed Wednesday night in northwest Portland, according to police.
The stabbing occurred near Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Davis Street around 9:30 p.m.
The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Officers say they located the suspect quickly nearby and took him into custody.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
