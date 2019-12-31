CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm barn fire Tuesday afternoon at a winery near Cornelius.
Crews from the Cornelius Fire Department responded to the fire at A Blooming Hill Vineyard off Southwest Hergert Road around 3:30 p.m. One person, an employee at the winery, was hospitalized with injuries related to smoke inhalation, according to officials.
Crews were able to mostly extinguish the fire by 4:45 p.m. but remained on scene into the evening to put out hot spots. It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
