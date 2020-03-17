GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Gresham on Tuesday evening, according to police.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 190th Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street.
The victim was transported to an area trauma hospital by ambulance. The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.
Detectives are investigating and have not shared any suspect information. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.