Person hurt in rollover crash near Noble Woods Park in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A person was hurt in a rollover crash near Noble Woods Park in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The two-vehicle crash and occurred on Main Street at Century Boulevard around 3 p.m.
Westbound traffic on Main Street was temporarily closed at Borwick Street and southbound Century Boulevard was temporarily closed at Northeast Oelrich Street.
The person who was hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.
The roads were open again by late Thursday afternoon. Drivers in the area during the closures were asked to used alternate routes.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
