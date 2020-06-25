Person hurt, road closed following shooting near park in Clackamas

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – A person was hurt and a suspect detained after a shooting at near a park closed roads in Clackamas on Thursday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies responded to a disturbance that resulted in a shooting around 6 p.m. near Riverside Park. The incident occurred upriver from the park.
The sheriff’s office says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. South Evelyn Street was closed at Southeast Jennifer Street while deputies were on scene.
Marine Deputies reached the victim from the river by boat and brought him back to the park, where he was treated by first responders.
Deputies believe several people who were involved or witnessed the incident left before they arrived.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's tip line at 503-723-4949 or online here and reference case number 20-013240.
(1) comment
To avoid potential police brutality, don’t get LE involved.
