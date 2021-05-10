TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police have released more information in the deadly shooting that took place in Tigard on May 7 after a domestic disturbance call.
Investigators say Nicholas James Potter, 36, was the person shot and killed in the incident. They believe there was an ongoing issue related to Potter and threats of violence.
On May 7, at 12:47 a.m., police were called to a domestic disturbance with a weapon at a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 79th Avenue. When officer arrived they found someone dead inside, who had been shot.
Police say relatives within the house shot Potter and that person is cooperating with the investigation.
At this time, no charges have been filed and any future charging decisions will be made by the Washington County District Attorney’s office.
