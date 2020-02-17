1 person in critical condition after being rescued from Salem apartment fire

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person is in critical condition after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Salem on Monday.
Just after 4:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of an apartment fire at 2500 Lancaster Dr. NE, according to Marion County Fire District #1.
First arriving crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire in a two-story apartment building that had four units, with the fire extending to two floors and into the attic.
A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.
Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire while starting to search each unit for occupants.
One person in a ground floor apartment was rescued by firefighters. Crews say that person was unconscious and was transported to Salem Hospital and is in critical condition.
Crews say the rest of the apartments had been evacuated before firefighters arrived and no other occupants were located.
The apartment building was severely damaged by the fire.
Crews say nine occupants in the four apartments have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire remains under investigation and no cause has been determined at this time.
Other than the occupant who was rescued, there were no additional injuries to the public or firefighters.
Crews from the Salem Fire Department, Keizer Fire District and Woodburn Fire District assisted Marion County Fire District #1 at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
