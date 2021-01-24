WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A person in Washington County is the third in Oregon to test positive for the UK variant strain of COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority was notified of the positive test Sunday.
The person has a known travel history outside of the U.S. during their exposure period, according to OHA.
Close contacts of the person have been identified and notified.
The first case in Oregon of the UK variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01, was in Multnomah County. The second was in Yamhill County.
Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been detected in the U.S. and globally. The CDC provides case data information in the United States.
The UK strain is considered to be more contagious, according to health officials.
OHA reiterated its recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Maintain six feet of physical distance;
- Wear a face covering when outside the house;
- Practice good hand hygiene;
- Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with;
- People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.
On Sunday, OHA reported 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide, along with three additional deaths linked to COVID-19.
