GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A person in a wheelchair sustained significant injuries after being hit by a driver in Gresham, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast Stark Street and Hale Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said an elderly person in a wheelchair was crossing Stark Street when the collision occurred involving the driver of a pickup turning onto Stark Street.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries described as significant, but a condition update was not immediately available.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No further details were released.
The westbound lanes of Stark Street were shut down due to the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.