Person injured in stabbing near Skidmore Fountain MAX station in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Portland Tuesday night.
The incident occurred near the Skidmore Fountain MAX station.
Transit police say officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.
Police say the suspect has not been identified, but investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police are not releasing a suspect description at this time.
The Skidmore Fountain station has been closed. Trains are still moving through the area but are not using that stop.
