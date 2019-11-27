Person killed at Vancouver elementary school had restraining order against shooter

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two people died after a shooting at a Vancouver elementary school Tuesday involving a man out of jail on bail.
Keland Hill, 38, shot two people in a car in the parking lot of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School around Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement. There were three kids inside the car at the time of the shooting, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. The kids were not hurt.
The shooting victims were rushed to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead due to gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office says. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Hill after the shooting led deputies on a short pursuit. He eventually stopped his vehicle at Northeast Padden Parkway and Andresen Road and shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the shooting involved an ongoing domestic violence situation with a restraining order between Hill and the victim who died. Hill was out of jail on bail pending a court hearing.
A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson said no students or staff members were injured in the shooting.
Roads were closed in the area and traffic on southbound I-205 was blocked and delayed due to the police activity.
The Clark County Major Crimes Team continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Again, time for a law that requires anyone contemplating murder-suicide to carry out the suicide first.
