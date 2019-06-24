PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person accused of setting booby traps along a southeast Portland bike path while court documents say she was wearing a onesie was sentenced to three years of probation Monday.
Raven Jones was arrested in November last year after officers responded to a report of an injured bicyclist on the Interstate 205 multi-use path near Southeast Division Street. According to police, the victim was traveling north on her bike when she became entangled by a woven string and pulled across the path just south of Southeast Division Street.
An officer responded and saw Jones and two other people standing near the scene. The officer in court documents notes Jones was wearing a onesie with a roll of string in the belly pocket.
When the officer asked why the group had set the trap, one of the other people, Antonio Tolman-Duran, said they had wanted to target the homeless because “we don’t want them around here,” according to court documents.
Investigators located two additional traps along the path.
In court Monday afternoon, Jones pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was sentenced to time served, three years of probation, and community service. Jones was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, write a letter of apology, and complete alcohol treatment and evaluations.
Tolman-Duran earlier this month pleaded no contest to recklessly endangering another person and was sentenced to time served, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service, and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.
The third person found at the scene with Jones and Tolman-Duran was initially arrested, but no formal charges have been filed against them.
