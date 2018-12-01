WELCHES, (OR) - A person of interest was taken into custody by deputies after a shooting in Welches that left a man critically injured.
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed that Michael John Vavra, 40, was located late Saturday afternoon.
Deputies had been searching for him after a shooting on the 25500 block of East Welches Road at 9:26 p.m. Friday.
Eddie Osborne, 25, of Welches, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital and his father told FOX 12 on Saturday that Osborne is fighting, but he is in critical condition.
Vavra was described as a person of interest in the case who was reported to have been in the area at the time of the shooting.
Vavra was known to frequent Welches, Rhododendron and Sandy.
Deputies did not immediately provide any additional details about where he was found Saturday.
Neighbors near the shooting scene said it was a chaotic atmosphere throughout the night. People were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors.
"Nobody could sleep. Things kept exploding and every time we started to fall asleep, something else would go and all I could think is this has got to please stop. Please stop," said neighbor Gail Balaszi.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and refer to case 18-032295.
