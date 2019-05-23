YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A person of interest has been named in the case of a missing mother and her 3-year-old son, as crews have launched searches in multiple areas.
Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son William “Billy” Fretwell were reported missing last week. Karissa Fretwell did not report for work May 13 and family members said they have not heard from her since that time.
Crews were searching a rural Yamhill County property in the Hopewell area and a Gaston home as part of the investigation Thursday.
By Thursday afternoon, police said they were looking for a person of interest, 52-year-old Michael John Wolfe of Gaston. Court documents state Wolfe is the biological father of William.
Court documents reveal that Karissa Fretwell and Wolfe had William together in 2016, but she filed for a court order in 2018 to prove Wolfe was the father.
Wolfe was served with that order last July, after it was determined he was William's biological father. Wolfe was ordered to pay child support and health insurance for his son, according to an order that went out last month.
Wolfe is a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He has thinning brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Wolfe or his current location is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.
Thursday’s searches involved the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, FBI, Oregon State Police and Yamhill County Search and Rescue, among other agencies.
