VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police say a person on an electric scooter died after being hit by a car in Vancouver on Tuesday night.
According to Vancouver Police, at about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive on a report of collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The person who was hit was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police the person on the electric scooter was traveling south in the crosswalk at Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, against the light, and was struck by a driver heading east on Mill Plain Boulevard.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. There are no indications that speeding or impairment were factors involving the driver, according to police.
The name of the person who died has not been released by police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
