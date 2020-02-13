CENTALIA, WA (KPTV) - A person on the tracks at a public crossing was hit and killed by an Amtrak train south of the Centralia station.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Washington Street in the Napavine area at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
An Amtrak spokesperson said Train 505 was heading to Eugene from Seattle at the time of the collision.
A BNSF spokesperson said the male subject was on the tracks when he was hit.
The tracks were shut down, before reopening at 6:24 p.m.
No further details were immediately released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
