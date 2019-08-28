Person pulled from car, rushed to trauma center after crash in West Linn

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – One person was hospitalized after a crash in West Linn Wednesday afternoon.
The person had to be extricated and was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The crash occurred on Willamette Drive near Mary S. Young State Park, TVF&R says.
Willamette Drive was temporarily closed near the park and drivers were asked to use caution.
West Linn police and Clackamas Fire District #1 were also at the scene Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what might have caused it.
