FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured after a rollover crash involving a tractor along Highway 6, according to Forest Grove Fire.
Just after 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near Highway 6 and Northwest Timmerman Road. A person operating a tractor had rolled down a large ditch. Forest Grove Fire said it was determined the person had last been seen on Monday at 6 p.m. while out mowing areas of the property with a small tractor. The person was discovered by family around 9 a.m., who then called 911.
Crews arrived and found the patient down about 15 feet in a ditch along NW Timmerman Road. Forest Grove Fire said the person was stuck under the tractor. Crews safely moved the patient from under the tractor and used a rope system to bring them up to the roadway.
Highway 6 was closed while crews loaded the trauma patient onto the Life Flight helicopter. The person, who has not been identified, was then taken to a Portland hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 6 is closed again while we transfer the patient to the @LifeFlightNtwrk helicopter. #pdxtraffic https://t.co/iFq10A78NQ pic.twitter.com/MQyu3XOT2v— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 8, 2021
Forest Grove Fire crews were assisted on scene by the Banks Fire District, Metro West Ambulance, Life Flight Network, Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.