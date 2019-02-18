WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters pulled a person from a vehicle Monday night after a crash on Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road near Durham.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says the person was rushed to a trauma center by ambulance after the crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest Childs Road.
It’s not clear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities haven’t said what caused the crash.
Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road was closed in the area while Tualatin police were on scene investigating. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Lake Oswego Fire assisted TVF&R in their response Monday night.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.