PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a person was dropped off at an area hospital with serious injuries after officers responded to reports of gunfire in southeast Portland.
According to police, officers responded to the 10100 block of Southeast Steele Street just after 7:30 p.m.
Officers spoke to witnesses who reported hearing several gunshots but did not find any victims. Portland Adventist Medical Center about 15 minutes later reported a gunshot victim had arrived in a private car.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a different hospital with serious injuries, according to officers.
The bureau Friday night did not have any suspect information to share. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.