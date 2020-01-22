RAINIER, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that started early Wednesday morning in Rainier.
Just after 3 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of East C Street.
Officials said an occupant in the home woke up to fire in the bedroom and escaped through a bathroom window. That person then drove to Chevron to call 911 then returned to the scene.
One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Officials said the fire was contained to one room.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
