PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Parks and Rec are devastated after they said someone set fire to a slide at the Wilson pool facility.
The slide is made of fiberglass and is 22-years-old so finding a replacement piece has been hard.
Staff has been reaching out across the country but with no luck the slide had to be removed.
Park officials said the slide was destroyed sometime on April 27 and filed a police report.
That means it will not be there this summer for pool season.
Outdoor pools are open for the summer from June 18 through August 25.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.
