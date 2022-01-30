CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person died after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Clark County on Saturday night.

Police find man dead in street after shooting in SE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was found dead in a street in southeast Portland after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Portlan…

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, it responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards area. The suspect was reported to have a gun and left in a stolen vehicle. Deputies located the suspect and began to chase the vehicle based on the armed robbery.

The suspect drove to Battle Ground, got out of the car and started to run. The suspect approached a homeowner in the area. Police responded and communicated with all parties. During this contact, a Clark County deputy shot one of the individuals. The person was provided medical aid but eventually died.

Deputies have not said if the person shot was the homeowner or the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is being treated as an officer-involved shooting and being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.