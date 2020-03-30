PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was shot in a parking lot in southeast Portland on Monday.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 3:02 p.m.
A shooting victim was found at the scene. Police said the nature of the injuries and the victim’s condition were not immediately known.
The suspect ran away before police were notified about the shooting. No description was released for the suspect.
Anyone with information about this case who has not already been contacted by officers is asked to call dispatchers at 503-823-3333.
The parking lot was blocked off for the investigation, but streets in the area remained open Monday evening.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
