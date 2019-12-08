PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 103rd Drive and Southeast Stark Street.
Police confirmed that a person was shot and killed by an officer.
Police say there is no further danger to the public as a result of the incident and that all officers are unhurt.
Officers have not said what led up to the shooting or why officers fired their guns.
However, FOX 12 spoke with a witness who said he was headed into work at about 1:45 p.m. at a nearby restaurant. Andrew Chavez said he had just crossed the street when he saw police chasing a car and then block it in.
“I heard a screech from the tires, and they pinned him in, heard a bunch of yelling and screaming,” Chavez said. “And I heard ‘if you got a gun, drop it, drop it.’ They got out with all their rifles and all of a sudden, a minute later I heard a ‘pop, pop’ and then the person was down.”
Chavez says he was not close enough to see whether that person had a weapon or who exactly fired.
Details about the person, including identity have not been released.
Southeast Stark Street has been closed between Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast 106th Avenue while police investigate. Southeast 103rd Avenue is also closed between Southeast Washington Street and East Burnside Street.
The on-scene investigation is expected to take several hours.
As with all officer-involved shootings, the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail are the primary investigators.
Anyone who was a witness to the shooting and has not been in contact with police is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
No further information was available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.