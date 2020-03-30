PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was shot and killed in a parking lot in southeast Portland on Monday.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 3:02 p.m.
A shooting victim was found at the scene. Police initially said the nature of the injuries and the victim’s condition were not known.
Police say the victim, believed to be a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after next of kin are notified.
The suspect ran away before police were notified about the shooting. No description was released for the suspect.
The parking lot was blocked off for the investigation, but streets in the area remained open Monday evening.
Homicide detectives are on scene, and investigators are gathering information and following up on leads.
Police say detectives are coordinating with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office for the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or what led up to it is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at (503) 823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
