Person slashed with knife in SE Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was slashed with a knife in southeast Portland Sunday.
Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a knife in the 17200 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive.
The first officer to arrive found the victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening knife injury.
The officer then relayed suspect information to assisting officers.
Another officer found a suspect vehicle driving through a shopping center at Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ricky M. Coley.
Coley was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree.
The victim has been treated and released from the hospital.
There is no word yet if the suspect and victim knew each other or what led up to the assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.