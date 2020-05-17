PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Just after 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Northeast Marine Drive under the Interstate 205 overpass.
Northeast Marine Drive was closed from 33rd to 122nd avenues but has since been reopened.
The Major Crash Team is assisting in the investigation. No additional information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.