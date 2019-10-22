TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash along Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road late Tuesday afternoon, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.
The crash occurred between Boones Ferry Road and Southwest Martinazzi Avenue, temporarily closing the road in both directions while firefighters worked to extricate a person.
The person who was hurt was transported to a local trauma center.
Tualatin police are investigating and say they will reopen the road when it is safe.
