MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police asked people to avoid the area near LifeWorks NW while law enforcement, including a SWAT team, responded to reports of an armed person barricaded inside the building on Friday evening.
The building is located in the 18400 block of Southeast Oak Street. Law enforcement around 7:30 p.m. reported that they barricaded person had been taken into custody. Officers after taking the person into custody moved through the building to make sure it was safe.
Several streets in the area were closed while law enforcement was on scene Friday. No additional information was released and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
