PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a MAX train and a pickup truck in north Portland Sunday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Crews extricated one person from the truck.
That person was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.