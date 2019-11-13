Person taken to trauma center after crash on Hwy 211 near Colton

COLTON, OR (KPTV) – A person was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 211 Wednesday afternoon, according to firefighters in Clackamas County.
The 2-vehicle crash occurred between South Baurer Road and South Unger Road around 3 p.m., closing the road in the area for about an hour, Colton Rural Fire Protection District #70 said.
The injured person was taken to an area trauma center, according to firefighters. That person’s condition was not immediately clear.
Fire crews from Molalla were also on scene Wednesday. Fire officials haven’t said what might have caused the crash. Oregon State Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
