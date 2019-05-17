PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police responded to a person with a gun on the Parkrose High School campus on Friday morning.
Officers were called out to the school on the 12000 block of Northeast Shaver Street at 11:48 a.m.
Police said a Parkrose High School staff member wrestled the suspect to the ground. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe.
Lowe is a former standout football player for the University of Oregon. He confirmed to FOX 12 on Friday that he tackled the suspect.
Officers said the suspect was taken into custody near the tennis courts and a gun was recovered.
There was no indication anyone was injured in connection with this case. Police also do not believe there are any other suspects.
Investigators said it has not yet been determined if any rounds were fired by the suspect.
Police did not release any other details as the investigation unfolded, including whether the suspect is a student or has any connection to the school.
Parkrose High School reported on Twitter that students were safe.
Parkrose was placed in lockdown during this incident and officers searched the school to ensure everyone was OK.
Parents were told they could pick up their children at the Kmart store at Northeast 122nd and Sandy Boulevard. Parents were asked not to go to the high school. More information was posted on the school's Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
